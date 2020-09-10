Salvatore J. "Salvy" Bonadona. Age 88. Lifelong Chicago Heights resident. Bloom High School Graduate and attended Prairie State College. United States Army Korean War Veteran. Retired Captain of the Chicago Heights Fire Department and Volunteer Fireman at South Chicago Heights Fire Department after a total combined 44 years of service. Husband of the late Loraine nee Rosati. Father of David (Patricia), Lori, Julie Bonadona, the late Pam and Patricia Marie Bonadona. Grandfather of 9. Great-grandfather of 27. Great great-grandfather of 1. Son of the late Annie nee Cabala and Joseph Bonadona. Brother of Carol (Angelo) Petrarca. Brother in-law of Rita (Louis) Ross. Uncle and friend of many. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Monday September 14, 2020 from 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Funeral Tuesday 9:15 from funeral home to St Liborius Church, Steger. Mass 10:00 AM. Interment Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood. Info 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com
Due to the pandemic, masks are to be worn and social distancing is required when inside the funeral home and at St Liborius Church.