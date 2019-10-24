Home

Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
708-481-9230
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
Service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
Interment
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
Assumption Cemetery
Glenwood, IL
Samantha Ann Revels Obituary
Samantha Ann Revels nee Maciareillo. Age 45. Lifelong Chicago Heights resident. Beloved wife of Robert Revels. Loving mother of Aidan Revels. Dearest daughter of Jacquelyn nee Weiss and the late Sam Maciareillo. Dear Sister of Alfred (Sarah) Maciareillo. Cherished Aunt, cousin and friend of many. Sam gave selflessly and rarely said "No" to lending a helping hand. She was loved by everyone she touched and will be greatly missed by all. Heaven gained Angel on October 21, 2019. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14th Street (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Sunday October 27, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Services at Chapel Monday 11:00 am. Interment Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood. Info 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Oct. 24, 2019
