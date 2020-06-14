Samuel Kofron
Samuel "Sam" Kofron, age 73, of Evergreen Park and Merrionette Park, IL, beloved husband of the late Catherine A. Kofron, nee Voris (2011). Devoted son of the late Anna and Peter Hanley. Loving brother of Mary Ann (Herb) Anderson, Anne Marie Prendergast, Sandy (John) Blair and Gene (Pam) Becker. Cherished uncle, great-uncle, great-great-uncle, cousin and friend of many. If Sam wasn't fishing somewhere, he could often be found rummaging his way through flea markets and garage sales in search of treasures. Upon finding such gems, he would artfully and skillfully negotiate a price--never committing to the transaction until he tipped the scale just slightly in his favor. Due to the unfortunate circumstances surrounding COVID-19 and for the safety of the family and community, a private Funeral Service to celebrate Sam's life will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Colonial Chapel. While this service is limited to Sam's immediate family, a live-stream will be available. Please email Colonial Chapel at info@colonialchapel.com to receive a link to view the service online. Private burial at St. Mary Cemetery, Evergreen Park, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Brookfield Zoo's Annual Fund c/o Chicago Zoological Society, Brookfield Zoo, 3300 Golf Rd., Brookfield, IL 60513 are appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400



Published in SouthtownStar on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
Funeral services provided by
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 532-5400
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 12, 2020
Rest in peace, Brother, and we thank you. Knights of Columbus Council 324
Friend
June 10, 2020
Rest Easy Brother Knight
John Fox
Friend
