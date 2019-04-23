Daily Southtown Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Steger Memorial Chapel - Steger
3045 Chicago Rd
Steger, IL 60475
708 755-6100
For more information about
Samuel Cipkar
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Samuel Cipkar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samuel Paul "Sam" Cipkar

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Samuel Paul "Sam" Cipkar Obituary
Samuel "Sam" Paul Cipkar, age 60 of Steger, Illinois, passed away peacefully April 21, 2019. Beloved husband of Sharon Cipkar nee Nordstrom. Loving father of Ryan Ross Cipkar and Gabriel Paul Cipkar. Dear brother of John Jr. (Debbie) Cipkar. Cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews. Favorite son-in-law of Ross (Annette) Nordstrom. Sam, a 25 year lineman, retired from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local Union No. 9. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Visitation Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Smits, Steger Memorial Chapel, 3045 Chicago Rd., Steger, IL. Interment private. In Lieu of flowers memorial to the Cancer Support Center 2028 Elm Rd, Homewood, IL 60430. 708 755-6100 or smitsfh.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Steger Memorial Chapel - Steger
Download Now