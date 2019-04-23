|
Samuel "Sam" Paul Cipkar, age 60 of Steger, Illinois, passed away peacefully April 21, 2019. Beloved husband of Sharon Cipkar nee Nordstrom. Loving father of Ryan Ross Cipkar and Gabriel Paul Cipkar. Dear brother of John Jr. (Debbie) Cipkar. Cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews. Favorite son-in-law of Ross (Annette) Nordstrom. Sam, a 25 year lineman, retired from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local Union No. 9. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Visitation Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Smits, Steger Memorial Chapel, 3045 Chicago Rd., Steger, IL. Interment private. In Lieu of flowers memorial to the Cancer Support Center 2028 Elm Rd, Homewood, IL 60430. 708 755-6100 or smitsfh.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Apr. 23, 2019