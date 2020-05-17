(Molinari), Age 81, of New Lenox formerly of Matteson, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Sandra is survived by her loving family; son Peter (Jennifer) Nelson; grandchildren Kiersten Nelson, Kaileigh Nelson, Kenton Nelson; brother Peter (Phyllis) Molinari and numerous nieces and nephews. Sandra was preceded in death by her husband Robert Nelson; parents Peter L. and Margaret Molinari; brothers Gerald (late Martha) Molinari and Ronald (late Judith) Molanari. Sandra was a registered nurse working at Suburban Heights Medical Center in Chicago Heights for many years. Due to the COVID -19 Pandemic a memorial for Sandra will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Joliet Area Community Hospice 250 Waterstone Circle Joliet IL 60431 would be appreciated. For information, www.kurtzmorialchapel.com or 815-485-3200.
Published in SouthtownStar on May 17, 2020.