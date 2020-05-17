Sandra C. Nelson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
(Molinari), Age 81, of New Lenox formerly of Matteson, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Sandra is survived by her loving family; son Peter (Jennifer) Nelson; grandchildren Kiersten Nelson, Kaileigh Nelson, Kenton Nelson; brother Peter (Phyllis) Molinari and numerous nieces and nephews. Sandra was preceded in death by her husband Robert Nelson; parents Peter L. and Margaret Molinari; brothers Gerald (late Martha) Molinari and Ronald (late Judith) Molanari. Sandra was a registered nurse working at Suburban Heights Medical Center in Chicago Heights for many years. Due to the COVID -19 Pandemic a memorial for Sandra will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Joliet Area Community Hospice 250 Waterstone Circle Joliet IL 60431 would be appreciated. For information, www.kurtzmorialchapel.com or 815-485-3200.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SouthtownStar on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved