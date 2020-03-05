|
|
Sandra J. Ercoli passed away at the age of 69 on Sunday, February 23, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born March 1, 1950 in Ironwood, Michigan to Joe Ercoli and Eleanore (Chiolino) Ercoli. She grew up in the Roseland neighborhood of Chicago and graduated from Elizabeth Seton High School before moving to Crete, Illinois. From an early age, Sandy showed a deep love for animals and cared for many dogs, cats, and horses throughout her life, including her current dog, April. However, Sandy's most beloved quality was her passion for sharing the things she loved with the people she cared about. Sandy had the gift of gab, and she enjoyed making new friends wherever she went.
Sandy is preceded in death by her father, Joe, and her mother, Eleanore. She is survived by her brother Joseph (Kristy) Ercoli, sisters Marion (Scott) Smith and Tina (Robert) Showalter as well as her aunt, uncle, cousins, and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10:00am at St. Liborius Church, 71 W 35th St, Steger. Family and friends whose lives were touched by Sandy are invited to a reception following the service at 11:30am at Scrementi's Restaurant, 3760 Chicago Rd, Steger.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 5, 2020