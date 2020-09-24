1/1
Sandra K. Moutrey
Sandra K. Moutrey (nee Woodward) Age 80 formerly longtime resident of Crete, Illinois passed away on September 20, 2020. Beloved wife of 54 years to the late Glenn (2013). Loving children Michael Moutrey, Stacy (Paul) Bachman and Lynn (Nigel) Letherby. Cherished grandmother of Monica, Allison, Dylan and Liam; great grandmother to Carson. Fond sister to Garry (Nancy) Woodward, late Norman (Cindy) Griese and Debra Carlen. Dear aunt to many nieces and nephews. Sandra retired from Chemical Bank (now JP Morgan Chase) in the collection department.

Due to the current circumstances and restrictions caused by Covid-19, we ask that you please follow the states guidelines of wearing masks/face coverings and social distancing. On behalf of the family and the funeral home staff, we would like to thank you for your cooperation.

Visitation Friday, September 25, 2020 from 11AM until the time of service at 1PM at the Crete Funeral Home, 1182 Main Street, Crete, Illinois. Interment: Skyline Memorial Park, Monee, Illinois. Info: (708) 672-7600.



Published in SouthtownStar on Sep. 24, 2020.
