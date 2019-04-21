|
Sandra L. DeBias Age 64 Late of Blue Island, IL. Loving mother of Lisa (Rob) Grantman. Proud grandmother of Gabriella and Jack Grantman. Beloved daughter of the late John & Bernice Engstrom. Dear sister of Cindy (Mike) Anastasia, Lori (Joe) Salgado & John Covey. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Joliet Area Community Hospice. Funeral Service Tuesday 8:00 PM at the Hickey Memorial Chapel 2429 W. 127th St. Blue Island. Cremation private. Visitation Tuesday 3 – 8 PM. For more information or online Register Book www.hickeyfuneral.com or 708-388-1636.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Apr. 21, 2019