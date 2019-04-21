Home

Hickey Memorial Chapels
Sandra DeBias
Sandra L. DeBias

Sandra L. DeBias Obituary
Sandra L. DeBias Age 64 Late of Blue Island, IL. Loving mother of Lisa (Rob) Grantman. Proud grandmother of Gabriella and Jack Grantman. Beloved daughter of the late John & Bernice Engstrom. Dear sister of Cindy (Mike) Anastasia, Lori (Joe) Salgado & John Covey. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Joliet Area Community Hospice. Funeral Service Tuesday 8:00 PM at the Hickey Memorial Chapel 2429 W. 127th St. Blue Island. Cremation private. Visitation Tuesday 3 – 8 PM. For more information or online Register Book www.hickeyfuneral.com or 708-388-1636.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Apr. 21, 2019
