Sandra Lee (née, Gioconda) Sadowski, 79, died Monday , February 3, 2020 at the William J. Riley Memorial Residence in the care of her family and Hospice. Born October 13, 1940 in Chicago Heights, IL. A daughter to Michael Gene and Ann Napoleon Gioconda, homemaker, a "mom" to several young people in C.O.R., and family caregiver to many relatives. A wonderful mother to her four children a grandmother of two, a dedicated wife to her husband and a kind and caring daughter to her parents and sister to Barbara. She married Dr. Francis X. Sadowski on June 17, 1961 at St. Rocco Church on "The Hill". After her husband completed his active duty in the United States Navy in South Carolina, they moved North to Chicago Heights for a few months, then to a home in Glenwood before settling in Will County for many decades. She attended Thornton and Bloom High Schools and graduated from Presbyterian St. Lukes School of Nursing as an R.N. In 1961. Words are inadequate to describe her dedication to God, family and country. She worked for a time at St. Francis Woods serving the retired Nuns on site with love and compassion. A spiritual inspiration to countless brothers and sisters in Christ, our world is lessened by her death and God's Kingdom is enriched by her presence. She is dearly loved and missed so very much.
Sandra is survived by three children; Mark Sadowski (Schell), Laura Sadowski, Michael Sadowski (Kelly); two grandchildren, Hayley (Sadowski) Brown (Joseph), and Justin Sadowski; special cousin(s), Diane Bulanda, Paul Napoleon and Uncle David Napoleon as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Sandy is preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter Caryn Sadowski Lavin, and sister Barbara Gallo.
Service of Remembrance will be celebrated at 2:00 PM, Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Jackson Creek Fellowship Church, 25800 South Center Road, Monee , IL 60449. A private burial will occur later Good Shepherd Catholic Cemetery in Orland Park. In lieu of flowers, donations directed to American Center for Law and Justice, P.O. Box 90555, Washington, DC 20090-0555.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 23, 2020