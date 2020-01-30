Home

HICKEY MEMORIAL CHAPEL
4201 West 147th St
Midlothian, IL 60445
(708) 385-4478
Sandra Demski
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
HICKEY MEMORIAL CHAPEL
4201 West 147th St
Midlothian, IL 60445
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
3:00 PM
HICKEY MEMORIAL CHAPEL
4201 West 147th St
Midlothian, IL 60445
Sandra Marie Demski


1951 - 2020
Sandra Marie Demski Obituary
(nee Sandoval) age 68 late of Midlothian, IL. Beloved wife of Kenneth Demski. Loving mother of Katie (Jake) Roberts and Amy Demski. Proud grandmother of Thomas, Charlie, Abby and Joe Roberts. Devoted daughter of the late Betty and Gil Sandoval. Dear sister of Kimmy (Pat) McLaughlin, Chrissy (Larry) Papp, Tony (Kim) Sandoval, Kathy (Marc) Luber, Rob (Sonja) Sandoval, Rita (Scott Mannaioni) Sandoval, Michael Sandoval, Gena (Tony) Sambo, the late Gibby (Sharon), Betsy and Jimmy Sandoval. Fond aunt of many nieces & nephews. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the American Kidney Fund. Funeral Service Saturday 3:00 PM at the Hickey Memorial Chapel 4201 W. 147th St. Midlothian, IL. Cremation private. Visitation Saturday 12 – 3 PM. For more information and online register www.hickeyfuneral.com or 708-385-4478
Published in the Daily Southtown on Jan. 30, 2020
