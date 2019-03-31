Home

POWERED BY

Services
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
708-481-9230
Resources
More Obituaries for Santo Termini
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Santo "Sam" Termini

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Santo "Sam" Termini Obituary
Santo "Sam" Termini, age 95. Recent Crystal Lake resident formerly of Chicago Heights, Steger and New Port Richey, FL. U.S. Coast Guard Veteran. Past commander and longtime member of VFW Chicago Heights Post # 2825. Proudly worked for over 35 years at AMSCO in Chicago Heights. Husband of the late Lucille nee Coffman. Son of the late Frances nee Russo and Peter Termini. Brother of Jennie (late John) Mosolino and the late Katherine (late John) Cimaroli. Brother in law of the late Nick DeFrank. Uncle of Mike and Sam Mosolino, Mary Jo Kelly and Nick V. DeFrank. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W. 14th St. (U.S. Rt. 30, 3 blks E. of Western Ave.) Chicago Heights, on Sunday March 31st from 1:00 PM until time of service at 4:00 PM. Private burial Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood. 708-481-9230 or panozzobros.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
Download Now