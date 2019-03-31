|
Santo "Sam" Termini, age 95. Recent Crystal Lake resident formerly of Chicago Heights, Steger and New Port Richey, FL. U.S. Coast Guard Veteran. Past commander and longtime member of VFW Chicago Heights Post # 2825. Proudly worked for over 35 years at AMSCO in Chicago Heights. Husband of the late Lucille nee Coffman. Son of the late Frances nee Russo and Peter Termini. Brother of Jennie (late John) Mosolino and the late Katherine (late John) Cimaroli. Brother in law of the late Nick DeFrank. Uncle of Mike and Sam Mosolino, Mary Jo Kelly and Nick V. DeFrank. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W. 14th St. (U.S. Rt. 30, 3 blks E. of Western Ave.) Chicago Heights, on Sunday March 31st from 1:00 PM until time of service at 4:00 PM. Private burial Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood. 708-481-9230 or panozzobros.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 31, 2019