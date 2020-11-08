Santo "Sandy" Vincent Zaranti, 76, passed into heaven's gates on Oct. 2, 2020 at Angela Hospice in Livonia, Mi. He was born on June 15, 1944 in Chicago Hts. IL. The son of Nick J and Angela Dolores (Rea) Zaranti. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his brother Nick Zaranti II. Survived by siblings Mary Jagalla, Victoria Tucker and August Zaranti, 3 nephews, 1 niece,



7 great-nephews, 6 great-nieces, and many cousins. He graduated from Bloom High School in 1965. His biggest joy was teasing people and making people laugh. He loved bike riding, photography and playing pool. He kept strong faith in God. God was faithful to him. He will be buried at Assumption Catholic Cemetery Glenwood, IL at 9:30 a.m. on November 14, 2020.





