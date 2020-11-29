With deepest sorrow, we announce that our most beloved Son, Scott Allen Soga, age 49 passed away suddenly on Nov 23, 2020. Those who knew Scott recognized he had a big heart, he was a compassionate person who cared about others. He was generous and loving. Scott will be forever loved and missed by his Father Robert Soga, Mother Linda Boswell, Step Father David Boswell, and his Brother Steven Soga and family. He also had many cousins and friends that will miss him dearly.



A golden heart stopped beating



Hard working hands at rest



God broke our hearts to prove to us



He only takes the best.



Rest in peace Son, we love you.



Cremation rites have been accorded and a private family inurnment will take place in Arizona. Arrangements entrusted to Vandenberg Funeral Home, Tinley Park.





