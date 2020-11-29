1/1
Scott A. Soga
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Scott's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
With deepest sorrow, we announce that our most beloved Son, Scott Allen Soga, age 49 passed away suddenly on Nov 23, 2020. Those who knew Scott recognized he had a big heart, he was a compassionate person who cared about others. He was generous and loving. Scott will be forever loved and missed by his Father Robert Soga, Mother Linda Boswell, Step Father David Boswell, and his Brother Steven Soga and family. He also had many cousins and friends that will miss him dearly.

A golden heart stopped beating

Hard working hands at rest

God broke our hearts to prove to us

He only takes the best.

Rest in peace Son, we love you.

Cremation rites have been accorded and a private family inurnment will take place in Arizona. Arrangements entrusted to Vandenberg Funeral Home, Tinley Park.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SouthtownStar on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vandenberg Funeral Home
17248 South Harlem Avenue
Tinley Park, IL 60477
(708) 532-1635
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved