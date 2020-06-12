Scott M. Cicuto
Scott M. Cicuto, age 67, of Joliet, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family after a brave battle with pancreatic cancer. Survived by his loving wife of 28 years; his children: Eugene Cicuto, Carrie Cicuto, Nicole (Michael) Hughes, and Tiffany (Sonny) Sabatini; his grandchildren: Serena, Donovan, Landon, Xander Hughes, Gavin Cicuto, and Ashlynn and Caitlynn Sabatini; and his brothers: Dan (Margaret) Cicuto and Dean (Laurie) Cicuto. Preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert and Donna Cicuto; and his sister, Diane Gallegos. Scott grew up on the south side. He attended Tinley Park High School. Scott proudly served his country with the U.S. Army. He worked his entire life as a truck driver; he loved his work and the places he was able to see as a result. Scott was a successful stock car racer and enjoyed this hobby for many years before taking up golf. A friendly golf game was the highlight for him. Scott was a family man, he was a wonderful husband, dad, papa, brother and friend, and he will be missed by all those that knew and loved him. Visitation for Scott will be Monday, June 15, 2020 from 3-7:00 P.M. at Forsythe Gould Funeral Home. Funeral service will be the same evening at 7:00 P.M. also at the funeral home. Masks must be worn. Interment with full military honors will be held at a later date at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations in Scott's name to Joliet Area Community Hospice, 250 Water Stone Circle, Joliet, IL 60431 would be most appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, 507 S. State St., Manhattan, IL 60442, 815-478-3321, http://www.forsythegouldfh.com


Published in SouthtownStar from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
