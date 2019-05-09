|
|
Scott (Alfred) Neumann "Waylon" 61, formerly of Evergreen Park, IL, was called home on Saturday, May 4th, 2019. He joins his beloved mother Donna, brother Mark, sister Renee and father Alfred. Scott is survived by his sisters Cheryl (Brian) Downing, Georgia (William) Smagac, and Michelle (Brian) Moore and many loving nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank all of Scott's special angels Jack Dreznes, Rahn, Auburn co-workers, and friends that have showed Scott such generosity and kindness in his life. Family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel 65 Old Frankfort Way, Frankfort IL 60423 on Saturday May 11, 2019 from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM with a prayer service at 6:30 PM. Interment will be private. For information www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-806-2225
Published in the Daily Southtown on May 9, 2019