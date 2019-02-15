Home

Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
1500 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
815-744-4444
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
1500 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
1500 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
Service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
1500 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
Sean Hannon

Sean Hannon Obituary
Sean Michael Hannon, 31 of Joliet; cherished son of Thomas and Nancy nee Stacho; dearest brother of Thomas (Jennifer) and Ryan; dear uncle of Kaden Thomas; beloved grandson of Tresa and the late John Stacho and JoAnne and the late Thomas Hannon; fond nephew of Linda (Daniel) Clark, Jane (Seamus) Brennan, John (Wendy) Stacho, Nancy (Dan) Bogosh and James Hannon and cousin of many. Visitation Friday, February 15, 2019 from 3 to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, February 16, 9:00 a.m. till time of services at 10:00 a.m. at Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home | 1500 Black Road, | Joliet. Interment Mount Vernon Memorial Estates. Info at 815-744-4444 or www.bgsfuneralhome.com.|
Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 15, 2019
