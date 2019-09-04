|
Sharon F. Pabst (nee Szlaius), 76, of St. Germain, WI, formerly of Oak Forest, IL, passed peacefully at home with her family by her side on August 30, 2019. Sharon was born November 1, 1942 in Chicago. She attended Ascension Grade School and Thornton High School in Harvey, IL. She graduated from Northern Illinois University in 1964. She taught English at Tinley Park High School from 1964 -1966. In 2002, she and her husband moved to St. Germain, WI where they lived their dream retirement. She is preceded in death by her parents Felix and Veronica (Bekin) Szlaius. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, William Eugene, three children, Catherine (Albert) Bernhardt, William David (Colleen), and Stephen (Andrea) Pabst; six grandchildren; Henry Bernhardt, Margaret, William, Erin, Elizabeth and Andrew Pabst; two brothers: Robert (late Mary Ellen) and Richard Szlaius. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights Friday September 6, 2019 from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral Saturday 9:15 am from funeral home to St. Agnes Catholic Church, 1501 Chicago Road, Chicago Heights. Mass 10:00 am. Interment Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sharon's memory to St. Mary's of Sayner; 2820 County Rd N E, Sayner, WI, 54560 would be appreciated by the Pabst family. For further info 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Sept. 4, 2019