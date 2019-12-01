|
Sharon Lee Ten Hoven, age 76 of St. Germain, WI died on Tuesday, November 26th at Seasons of Life Hospice House in Woodruff, WI. Sharon was born on February 20, 1943 in Chicago, IL the daughter of Charles and Sarah Shelby. Sharon married Donald Lee Ten Hoven on February 15, 1969, he survives.
Sharon graduated from St. Willibrord Catholic High School and worked many years at Air-Rite Heating and Cooling. She was a member of St. Germain Women's Service Club, Headwaters Corvette Club, Bo-Boen Snowmobile Club and parishioner of Holy Family Catholic Church.
Sharon enjoyed gardening, painting, cooking and baking and spending time on the lakes in her kayak.
She will be deeply missed by her husband Donald and by her son Michael (Anna) Ten Hoven and daughter Pamela (Kevin O'Donnell) Ten Hoven and by her grandchildren Henry Tucker and Isabelle Faber. Further survived by her sister Sally Lutz and brothers Tom and Chuck Shelby.
She was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Sarah.
Visitation for Sharon will be held on Thursday, December 5th from 10:00 am till 11:00 am at Holy Family Catholic Church in Woodruff, WI with a Funeral Mass at 11:00 am followed by a reception at the church.
Memorial Service in Illinois will take place in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Salvation Army.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Dec. 1, 2019