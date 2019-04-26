Sharon J. Simental of Burbank (nee Krivsky), age 69, of Burbank, passed away peacefully on April 19, 2019. Beloved wife of Michael R. Simental; loving step-mother to Michael (Heather) and Joseph (Dawn); cherished grandmother to Michael, Joseph, Nicholas, Thomas, and Samantha; dear sister to Deborah (Tony) Crosariol and the late Donald Krivsky; daughter to the late Frank and Dorothy Krivsky; Aunt to many nieces and nephews; and a dear friend of many. A retired office manager of 25 years, active member of The Oak Lawn Elks #2254. She loved going her Michigan lake house and her little dog Moe was always by her side. Her pain is now gone and she is now in heaven with Jesus. To my beautiful wife Sharon, I will love you forever. In Lieu of flowers, please give to the American Breast Cancer Society. A Memorial Mass will be Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 12:00 noon at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church (8000 S. Linder Ave; Burbank, IL). She will be laid to rest at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. (87th and Hamlin; Evergreen Park, IL) Published in the Daily Southtown on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary