|
|
She always "Lived For Her Family." Loving mother of Paul (Machonne) Williams & Sue (Bob) Slater. Cherished grandmother of Kailyn, Jolie, Matthew, Daniel and Jason. Devoted daughter of the late Emil & Rose Sarno. Adored cousin and friend to many. A Celebration of Life Memorial Visitation will take place at the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER, 7020 W. 127th Street, Palos Heights, on Saturday, May 18th from 1 until 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to PLOWS Council on Aging; [email protected], 7808 West College Drive, Suite 5E, Palos Heights, IL. 60463. www.kerryfh.com ~ (708) 361.4235 ~ www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral
Published in the Daily Southtown on May 12, 2019