Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Memorial Mass
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
5:30 PM
Old St. Patrick's Church
700 W. Adams St.
Chicago, IL
Age 44; Beloved son of Robert and Mary Lou Jacob; Cherished brother of Mia Catherine and Amy Colleen Jacob; Loving nephew, cousin, Godfather, mentor and friend to many…too many to mention. Shaun was a hard worker, a great leader, and an amazing teammate on the court and in life. He took his last "Putt" with dignity and honor. His lifelong mission was to help others and he gave selflessly. His crusade in life was to forever keep the Brother Rice High School Alumni Community together. He will continue to mentor and guide from heaven above. In lieu of flowers Shaun's wish was to continue the Brother Rice Crusader Alumni Athletic Club (C.A.A.C.) so the C.A.A.C. would have the funds and means to go on supporting all the athletes for years to come. Donations in memory of Shaun Patrick Jacob can be made payable to: Br. Rice C.A.A. C. (S.P.J.) A Memorial Mass to honor Shaun will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Old St. Patrick's Church, 700 W. Adams St., Chicago, starting promptly at 5:30 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to Curley Funeral Home; For Funeral info 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Daily Southtown from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
