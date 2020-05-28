Sheri L. Piro nee Dailey. Age 53. Steger resident born and raised in Chicago Heights. Attended Bloom High School. Special Education Teacher Assistant for 17 years at Homewood-Flossmoor High School and 5 years at Grant School in Chicago Heights School District 170. Loving wife and High School sweetheart of Frank P. Piro II. Mother of Zachary and Kasey Piro. Daughter of the late Patricia and James Dailey. Sister of Kim (Charles) Norvil, Marsha Dailey and the late Steven Dailey. Aunt, cousin and friend of many. Daughter in-law of Annette nee Piazza and Frank P Piro Sr. Sister in-law of Karrie Ann Piro. Sheri's warm and caring ways endeared her to many. Due to the current circumstances, burial services were private at Calvary Cemetery, Steger. Info Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, Chicago Heights 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.
Published in SouthtownStar on May 28, 2020.