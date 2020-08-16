Sherry M. Marnell, age 75 of Pawley's Island, SC passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020, due to complications of COVID-19.
Sherry is survived by her beloved husband of 54 years, Nick Marnell; siblings, Patricia (Bruce) Carberry, Chantel (Mick dec.) Bundy, Jackie (Leo) Benlisa, Timbra Sikorski, Edward (MaryPat) O'Leary, Kevin (Eileen) O'Leary, Jennifer O'Leary (Rick Bugner dec.); her children, Chris (Rachel) Marnell and Dina (Paul) Boyle; three grandchildren, Kailey Boyle, Jack Boyle and Ryan Marnell, and her loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her sister Lexis O'Leary.
For complete Obituary visit www.burroughsfh.com
