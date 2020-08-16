1/1
Sherry M. Marnell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sherry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sherry M. Marnell, age 75 of Pawley's Island, SC passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020, due to complications of COVID-19.

Sherry is survived by her beloved husband of 54 years, Nick Marnell; siblings, Patricia (Bruce) Carberry, Chantel (Mick dec.) Bundy, Jackie (Leo) Benlisa, Timbra Sikorski, Edward (MaryPat) O'Leary, Kevin (Eileen) O'Leary, Jennifer O'Leary (Rick Bugner dec.); her children, Chris (Rachel) Marnell and Dina (Paul) Boyle; three grandchildren, Kailey Boyle, Jack Boyle and Ryan Marnell, and her loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her sister Lexis O'Leary.

For complete Obituary visit www.burroughsfh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SouthtownStar on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
843-651-1440
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 15, 2020
We were Blessed to know Sherry...a wonderful lady.
Jim and Joyce Jerow
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved