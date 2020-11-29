Shirley L. Monskie. Age 82. Passed away November 11, 2020 Longtime Chicago Heights resident, born in Foster, Kentucky. Wife for 58 years of the late James R. Monskie, Sr. Loving mother of Sherry Shaffer and James R. (April) Monskie, Jr. Grandmother of Jacob, Jonathan, Hope, and James III. Great-grandmother of Joshua, Marlee and Adelaide. Daughter of the late Chester Biddle and Mildred Reed. Sister of the late Clyde Biddle. Friend to many. Shirley worked for years as the neighborhood caregiver for many children, most of whom have stayed in touch with her through the years. She loved and cared for each of them as her own. Due to the pandemic a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Info Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, Chicago Heights. 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com
