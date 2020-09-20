Shirley M. Hines nee Gall. Age 75. Longtime Chicago Heights resident. Passed away peacefully September 14, 2020. Graduate of Academy of Our Lady High School. She worked as a Medical Biller and coder for a variety of Outpatient Medical Clinics in the south suburban and Northwest Indiana area. Also retired secretary for Peter Canalia, atty at Canalia and Clark LLC Mother of Lisa (Jed) Karban, Lori Schoeling and Lynda (Israel Gonzalez) Jordan and the late Leanne Hines. Grandmother of James Karban, Ashley and Ryan Schoeling, Brianna and Danielle Jordan. Daughter of the late Margaret nee Goyak and Richard Gall. Sister of Patricia (late Gerald) Fair, the late Richard (Evelyn) Gall and Robert Gall. Aunt of many nieces and nephews. Friend of many. Shirley was known best for her sarcastic humor and love of baking and eating. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Monday September 21, 2020 from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Services at funeral home Tuesday 10:00 am. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City. Info 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com
