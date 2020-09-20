1/1
Shirley M. Hines
Shirley M. Hines nee Gall. Age 75. Longtime Chicago Heights resident. Passed away peacefully September 14, 2020. Graduate of Academy of Our Lady High School. She worked as a Medical Biller and coder for a variety of Outpatient Medical Clinics in the south suburban and Northwest Indiana area. Also retired secretary for Peter Canalia, atty at Canalia and Clark LLC Mother of Lisa (Jed) Karban, Lori Schoeling and Lynda (Israel Gonzalez) Jordan and the late Leanne Hines. Grandmother of James Karban, Ashley and Ryan Schoeling, Brianna and Danielle Jordan. Daughter of the late Margaret nee Goyak and Richard Gall. Sister of Patricia (late Gerald) Fair, the late Richard (Evelyn) Gall and Robert Gall. Aunt of many nieces and nephews. Friend of many. Shirley was known best for her sarcastic humor and love of baking and eating. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Monday September 21, 2020 from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Services at funeral home Tuesday 10:00 am. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City. Info 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.


Published in SouthtownStar on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Lying in State
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
SEP
22
Service
10:00 AM
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
September 18, 2020
I met Shirley in early 1968 when I was just 10. I knocked on the front door of that new house on the street and asked if she had any kids I could play with. She was holding a baby about six months old - Lisa - and said that was the only kid she had. That was the start of a more than 50-year friendship. As I grew, our relationship evolved. Shirley and my mom became close friends. Shirley watched me grow from a kid to a grandma. She was like a second mom to me. I have been flooded with so many memories over the past week. I am so thankful Shirley was a big part of my life. I will always treasure the many great times we had together, but also the quiet talks at her kitchen table. She listened without judgment. She loved her girls fiercely. She always made me laugh. I am so glad I got to spend some time with her in recent weeks. I will miss her a great deal. Rest easy, my dear friend.
Deb Lang
Friend
