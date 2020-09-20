I met Shirley in early 1968 when I was just 10. I knocked on the front door of that new house on the street and asked if she had any kids I could play with. She was holding a baby about six months old - Lisa - and said that was the only kid she had. That was the start of a more than 50-year friendship. As I grew, our relationship evolved. Shirley and my mom became close friends. Shirley watched me grow from a kid to a grandma. She was like a second mom to me. I have been flooded with so many memories over the past week. I am so thankful Shirley was a big part of my life. I will always treasure the many great times we had together, but also the quiet talks at her kitchen table. She listened without judgment. She loved her girls fiercely. She always made me laugh. I am so glad I got to spend some time with her in recent weeks. I will miss her a great deal. Rest easy, my dear friend.

Deb Lang

Friend