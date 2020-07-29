Shirley M. Schiller, age 90, a resident of Manitowoc, and formerly of Tinley Park, IL, and Lansing, IL entered eternal life on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Maritime Gardens in Manitowoc. Shirley was born on October 20, 1929 in Chicago, IL to the late Valentine and Elisabeth (Treffner) Binter. She graduated from Fenger High School. On April 18, 1964, Shirley married Joseph W. Schiller at St. Mary of the Assumption in Chicago, IL. He preceded her in death on April 7, 2014. Shirley had worked at R.R. Donnelley in Chicago. She was a homemaker and enjoyed spending her time dancing and singing to all the songs, walking, and being with her husband in their backyard. Survivors include Shirley's four children, Joe (Tina) Schiller, Scottsdale, AZ; Bill (Tracie) Schiller, Atlanta, GA; Dave (Sharon) Schiller, Tinley Park, IL; and Laura (David) Doerner, Manitowoc; eight grandchildren, Kassi, Andrew, Jack, Tom, Olivia, Juliana, Carl, and Christina; three great grandchildren, Austin, Haylee, and Rylee; sister, Catherine Brozynski, Indiana; also other relatives and friends. Shirley was preceded in death by two sisters, Albina and Elizabeth. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at St. Julie Billiart Catholic Church, 7399 West 159th Street, Tinley Park, IL 60477. Rev. Tirso Villaverde will officiate with burial to take place Good Shepherd Cemetery in Orland Park, IL. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel in Manitowoc, WI. The family will greet relatives and friends from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, 15525 South 73rd Avenue, (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL 60462. To uphold safety guidelines, all guests are asked to wear a mask and respect social distancing requirements. Shirley's family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to the staffs at Maritime Gardens and Heartland Hospice for all the care they provided. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com
