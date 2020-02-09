|
|
Shirley Mae Capriotti (nee Bross) age 85 of Hazel Crest, formerly lifelong resident of Chicago Heights, Illinois passed away on February 7, 2020. Loving wife of 65 years to Ernest; beloved mother to Pamela (Robert) Stefanak, John (Hester) Capriotti, Gina (John) Sullivan and Michael (Kelly) Capriotti. Cherished grandmother to John Michael Sullivan, Bryan Sullivan, Phillip Stefanak, Luca Capriotti, Giacomo Capriotti and Caio Capriotti. Beautiful sister to Kenneth (Judy) Bross, Joyce (Wayne) Schuldt and Karen (late Donald) Parker. Shirley was a bookkeeper for Elmer and Sons.
Visitation Monday, February 10th from 2:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at Kerr-Parzygnot Funeral Home 540 Dixie Hwy. (at Joe Orr Road), Chicago Heights, IL 60411. Funeral Mass on Tuesday 10:00 A.M. at St. Kieran Catholic Church, 724 W 195th Street, Chicago Heights, Illinois. Interment: Assumption Catholic Cemetery, Glenwood, Illinois. Info:(708) 754-0016.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 9, 2020