Sibyl L. Erikson
Sibyl L. Erikson, nee Busler, 94 years. Beloved wife of the late Roy E. Erikson. Loving mother of Roy F. (Shannan) and Debra L. Erikson. Cherished grandmother of Colleen and Katherine. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Due to these unprecedented times, and the health and safety of all, visitation and funeral services will be private. Interment Chapel Hill Gardens South Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the Becvar & Son Funeral Home, 5539 W. 127th Street, Crestwood. (708) 824-9000 or www.becvarfuneralhome.com



Published in SouthtownStar on May 4, 2020.
Chapel Hill Gardens South Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Becvar & Son Funeral Home
5539 West 127th Street
Crestwood, IL 60418
(708) 824-9000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Becvar Family
