Sibyl L. Erikson, nee Busler, 94 years. Beloved wife of the late Roy E. Erikson. Loving mother of Roy F. (Shannan) and Debra L. Erikson. Cherished grandmother of Colleen and Katherine. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews.
Due to these unprecedented times, and the health and safety of all, visitation and funeral services will be private. Interment Chapel Hill Gardens South Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the Becvar & Son Funeral Home, 5539 W. 127th Street, Crestwood. (708) 824-9000 or www.becvarfuneralhome.com
Due to these unprecedented times, and the health and safety of all, visitation and funeral services will be private. Interment Chapel Hill Gardens South Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the Becvar & Son Funeral Home, 5539 W. 127th Street, Crestwood. (708) 824-9000 or www.becvarfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SouthtownStar on May 4, 2020.