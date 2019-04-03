|
Silvio Panozzo, age 78. Longtime Crown Point resident formerly of Chicago Heights and Chicago's Pullman neighborhood. Native of Zugliano, Prov. Vicenza, Italy. C.V.S. High School graduate. U.S. Army Veteran. Retired Carpenter for the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA). 2006. Proud member of the Chicago Regional Council of Carpenters Local 1027. Husband of 46 years to the late Karan L. nee Hammergren. Father of John (Stephen), Bob and Michael (Roxy) Panozzo. Son of the late Virgina nee Scandian and John Arthur Panozzo. Brother of Anthony (Fern), Emily, Livia, Flavia, and Ennio (Carol) Panozzo, Rosalina (Anthony) Maro and the late Giselda Panozzo. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W. 14th St. (U.S. Rt 30, 3 blks E. of Western Ave.), Chicago Heights on Thursday April 4th from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral services Friday morning 10:00 AM. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Worth. 708-481-9230 or panozzobros.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Apr. 3, 2019