Spiros "Spike" Gofis, age 80, of Palos Hills, and born in Louka, Arkadia Greece, passed away peacefully Friday morning, January 17th with his family at his side. Beloved husband of Catherine nee Siampos for 55 years. Devoted father of George and Amalia Gofis. Cherished Pappou of Gabriella, Annabella, and Julietta. Youngest loving brother of Konstantina Mparkas, Dimitrios, Christ, and Dean Gofis. Dearest uncle to his nephews and nieces both in Greece and here in the United States. Spiros was well-loved, admired, and respected by many throughout his life and successful career in the restaurant and entertainment business. May His Memory Be Eternal! Visitation will take place Wednesday, January 22nd from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church 11025 South Roberts Road Palos Hills, Illinois 60465. Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 AM. Orrico Kourelis Funeral Services Inc. handling all arrangements. Interment Bethania Cemetery Justice, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be made to Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church. For info, please call 877/974-9201 or 815/462-0711 and www.Orricofuneral.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Jan. 20, 2020