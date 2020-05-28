Sr. M. Floriana Piva
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sr.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sr. M. Floriana Piva, M.S.M., age 99, late of Mother of Sorrows Blue Island and Villa Scalabrini Nursing Home in Northlake, IL. Entered the convent in 1942, Mantellate Sisters Servants of Mary in Pistoia Italy. Came to the USA in 1950, and did domestic work in St. Joseph Seminary in Elgin and Mother of Sorrows Convent in Blue Island, IL. Sister Floriana also assisted in taking care of the boy's at Mother of Sorrows Boarding School. Survived by her sister Natalina and her brother Arnaldo (Reno) in Italy. Preceded in death by her parents Silvio and Angelica, her sisters Grazia, Cornelia and brothers Dante, Giovannibahista, Columbo, Mario and Pietro.

Due to the restrictions of the COVID Virus there will be no wake for Sister Mary Floriana. She will be interred in the Congregation's plot at St. Benedict Cemetery in Crestwood, IL. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated for Sister Mary Floriana at a later date. Arrangements handled by Vandenberg Funeral Home. For information on services 708-532-1635 or www.vandenbergfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SouthtownStar on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vandenberg Funeral Home
17248 South Harlem Avenue
Tinley Park, IL 60477
(708) 532-1635
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved