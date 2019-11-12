|
|
Hoban, Sr. Margaret Christina, L.C.M. Age 88 Native of Corha, Castlebar Co Mayo. Beloved daughter of the late Patrick and Maria Hoban.
Fond sister of Maura (late Michael) McKenna, Anne (late Timothy) Heffernan, Kathleen Hoban, Sister Paul Hoban L.C.M., Helen (late James) Murphy, Josephine (late Frank) Jennings, and the late Nora (late Patrick) Lyons, Sarah (late Eamonn) Brogan and John Hoban. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews.
Deepest gratitude to Thomas Quinn M.D., her niece Orlagh Brogah, and the Nursing Staff at Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park, IL.
Visitation Wednesday 4:30 – 9:00 p.m. at Little Company of Mary Hospital Chapel, 2800 W. 95th Street, Evergreen Park, IL.
Family and friends to gather Thursday at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 9343 S. Francisco, Evergreen Park, IL for Mass of the Resurrection 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Little Company of Mary Sisters Retirement Fund, 9350 S. California, Evergreen Park, IL 60805 would be appreciated.
Arrangements entrusted to Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Homes www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in the Daily Southtown on Nov. 12, 2019