Stanley J. Sendra

Stanley J. Sendra Obituary
Stanley J. Sendra, 96, passed May 22nd at the Illinois Veterans Home in Manteno. Beloved son of the late Francis and Louise Senda; Loving brother of the late Rose (late Stanley) Rzeszutko; Fond uncle of Rita Rzeszutko, and best friend and uncle of the late Ralph (Janet) Rzeszutko; Devoted Great-uncle of Jessica (Kevin) Scholze, Ryan (Jordanna) Rzeszutko, Julie Rzeszutko, and Justin Rzeszutko; Great-Great Uncle of John and Eva Scholze. Navy Veteran of WW II. Services and interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Illinois Veterans Home, One Veterans Drive, Manteno, IL 60950 would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Brady-Gill Funeral Home. Family and friends are encouraged to sign the online guestbook and/or leave a condolence message at www.bradygill.com (708) 614-9900
Published in the Daily Southtown on June 9, 2019
