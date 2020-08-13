Stanley P. Kaszubski age 80 of Monee formerly of South Chicago Heights, Illinois passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at home on August 8, 2020. Beloved husband to the late Ada (nee Ratliff). Loving father to Jacqueline (Michael) Sportiello, Michael (Theresa) Kaszubski, Dawn (Jarod) Madsen and Brandy (fiancé Alex Cade IV) Guare; beautiful grandfather of 9; great grandfather of 8.Due to the current circumstances and restrictions caused by Covid-19 we ask that you please follow the states guidelines wearing masks/face coverings and distancing are concerned.Memorial gathering on Friday, August 14 from 3pm until the time of service at 7pm at Kerr-Parzygnot Funeral Home 540 Dixie Hwy. (at Joe Orr Rd.), Chicago Heights, IL 60411. Info: (708) 754-0016