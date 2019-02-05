Home

Maher Funeral Home - Tinley Park
17101 71st Ave (7051 W. 171st St.)
Tinley Park, IL 60477
(708) 781-9212
Reposing
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Maher Funeral Home - Tinley Park
17101 71st Ave (7051 W. 171st St.)
Tinley Park, IL 60477
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
9:15 AM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Julie Billiart Church
7399 W. 159th St.,
Tinley Park, IL
View Map
Stanley W. Brach


1924 - 2019
Stanley W. Brach Obituary
Stanley W. Brach age 94. Longtime Tinley Park resident formerly of Chicago's Roseland area/St. Salomea Parish. U.S. Army Veteran, Staff Sgt/WWII. Purple Heart and Silver Star Medal recipient serving with the G Company, 15th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division. Retired after 35 years of service as a Shipping and Receiving Clerk at U.S. Steel Company. After retirement he worked 10 years for Calumet Screw Machine Company in Mokena. Member of the Tinley Park American Legion Post #615. 4th Degree Knights of Columbus, C.C. Boyle Council. Husband of the late Rose nee Santerior. Father of Linda Brach, Vickie (James) Prybys, David (Carrol), Gary (Mickey), James (Barbara), Joseph (Becky) and John (Lisa) Brach. Grandfather of 12, great grandfather of 24. Brother of the late Mary Kasper, Anne Szymanski, Helen Konuszy, Frances Fus, Nellie Flatt and Frank Brach. Resting at Maher Funeral Home, 17101 – 71st Avenue, Tinley Park on Thursday February 7th from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral Friday 9:15 AM to St. Julie Billiart Church, 7399 W. 159th St., Tinley Park. Mass 10:00 AM. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Worth. Memorial donations in Stan's name may be directed to a Veteran's . For further service information contact (708) 781-9212 or maherfuneralservices.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 5, 2019
