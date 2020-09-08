1/1
Stefano Camilleri
Stefano "Steve" Camilleri. Age 73. Longtime Chicago Heights resident. Immigrated from Sicily in 1966 to the United States. Retired from Thrall Car Company after over 30 years of service and Bloom High School. Husband for 47 years of Fifa nee Argento. Father of Maddalena (David) Camilleri-Leigh, Tommaso (Michelle Perillo) Camilleri, and Giovanni (Briana) Camilleri. Nonno of Gabriella and Francesca Leigh, Adriana and Natalia Camilleri. Son of the late Maddalena nee Argento and Tommaso Camilleri. Brother of Giacomo (late Paula) Camilleri, Domenico (Filomena) Camilleri, the late Angelo (Maria and the late Helen) Camilleri, Tommaso (Rosemary) Camilleri, Sam (Giuseppa) Camilleri, and Giuseppe (late Betty) Camilleri. "Zio" to many nieces and nephews. Friend of many. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Thursday from 9:00 AM until time of funeral services 12:00 Noon. Entombment Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood. Info 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.


Published in SouthtownStar on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Reposing
09:00 - 12:00 PM
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
SEP
10
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
708-481-9230
