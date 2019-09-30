|
Stella Holtz (nee Kozik) age 92 of Cullom, Illinois formerly of Harvey, Illinois passed away on September 27, 2019. Stella preceded in death by her late husband Harold J. Holtz of 28 years, her parents, brothers Walter Kozik, Edward Kozik, and sister Francis Vicik. Loving mother to RoseAnn (Richard) Rooney, Debbie (Jerry) Weglarz, Susie Holtz and Sherrie (James) Morrissey. Loving grandmother to Michelle (Todd) Absher, Meghan Rooney, Heather (Chad) Kersten, Adam Rooney, Derek Weglarz, Jenna (Anthony) Monaco, Nathan Weglarz, Kahla (Justin) Poczatek, Zak Holtz-Robisky, Ryan Morrissey, Erik (Jackie) Morrissey and Kelly Rose Morrissey; cherished great grandmother of eight. Beloved sister to Harriett Minkalis and Genevieve Piech; sister-in-law Theresa Kozik. Fond aunt to many nieces and nephews. Loving companion for the last 36 years Eldon Flessner. Stella will be remembered for her kindness and her unconditional love for her family and friends. She will truly be missed. As a business woman she owned and operated Hal's Coffee Shop and The Tiger's Den in Harvey for 30 years. After closing of the business she worked at International Harvester. She was an avid gardener and a very artistic woman, which she expressed in her love for doing ceramics. Her other joy was cooking for family and friends. She had the gift of making every dish incredibly delicious, she was the ultimate hostess.
Visitation Tuesday, October 1st from 2PM to 8PM at Kerr-Parzygnot Funeral Home 540 Dixie Hwy. (at Joe Orr Rd.), Chicago Heights, IL 60411. Funeral mass at 10AM on Wednesday at the St. Joseph Church, 17951 Dixie Highway, Homewood, Illinois. Entombment: Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, Illinois. (708) 754-0016.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Sept. 30, 2019