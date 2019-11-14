Daily Southtown Obituaries
Stephen D. Gurney Jr.

Stephen D. Gurney Jr., age 84, of Steger, Illinois, passed away peacefully, November 9, 2019. Beloved father of Stephen (Cynthia) Gurney and Pamala Gurney. Cherished grandfather of Michael, Stephanie, Melanie, and Jacob Gurney. Dear brother of Robert Gurney, late Shirley Panici and the late Rosemary Adams-Sutton. Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Fond son of the late Stephen and late Gertrude Blue-Gurney. Stephen was a Proud United States Marine Veteran. He was a proud member of the Roofers and Waterproofers Local 11 for 62 years. Stephen will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved him.

Memorial Gathering Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 1:00 – 6:00 P.M. at Smits - Steger Memorial Chapel (3045 Chicago Rd. Steger, IL. Interment private. In lieu of flowers memorials to the American Red Cross appreciated. For more information, please call 708-755-6100 or www.SMITSFH.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Nov. 14, 2019
