Stephen J. Shimkus 93, Veteran U.S. Army, passed away at home in Orland Park, January 28. 2020. He is survived by his loving wife Dorothy (Johnson) Shimkus, devoted children Lezah Shimkus Tabush (Jayne Peacey) and Stephen (Lisa) Shimkus; his cherished grandchildren Scott Shimkus, Allison Shimkus (fiancé Nick Davies); many nieces, nephews and friends. Stephen was preceded in death by his brother Joseph W. Shimkus and daughter Ursula D. Shimkus. Funeral mass 10:45am Saturday February 15. 2020 at Saint Michaels Catholic Church Orland Park IL where he was a member.
Published in the Daily Southtown from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9, 2020