Steve Drahos, 60, passed away suddenly on Aug. 10, 2019. Dear son of Rosemarie and the late Lloyd Drahos of Tinley Park, Brother of Randy (Jeri) Drahos of Manteno and Debra (Vince) Padilla of Tinley Park. Uncle of Joe, Jim, and Brandon Padilla; Randy Jr. (Jessica), Kaitlyn, Ryan, and Lindsay Drahos. Great uncle of Olivia, Emily, Matthew, Adrian, and Sophia. Part owner/operator of United Fire Controls of Tinley Park, Steve enjoyed working in the field, nature, fishing, woodworking and riding his motorcycle. He was a Bloom Township HS grad. A Funeral Mass will be held on Sat., Aug 17 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Lawrence O'Toole Catholic Church, 4101 St. Lawrence Ave. Matteson, IL 60443. In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Lawrence O'Toole Catholic Church or to P.A.W.S. of Tinley Park in Steve's memory. To sign guestbook or for info please visit heartlandmemorial.com or call Heartland Memorial Center, 708-444-2266.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Aug. 13, 2019