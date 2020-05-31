Steven Paul Jenner, long-time resident of Flossmoor, passed away unexpectedly on May 20, 2020, at the age of 65. Steve was a loving husband to Susan (DeBello) Jenner; devoted father to Kristin (Wayne) Druktenis, Matthew (Mariana), and Katie; adoring grandfather to Zoey, Gabrielle, Jaxson, and James; younger brother to Andrea (Robert) Diedrich; and cherished son-in-law to Patricia (Joseph) DeBello. Steve was born on April 21, 1955, to the late Raymond and Edna Jenner. He graduated from Homewood-Flossmoor High School (class of '73) and Northern Illinois University, where he majored in Finance and Computer Science. On November 20, 1977, he married Sue, his high school sweetheart. He retired from a career in IT in 2014 to join his wife in the real estate business. Steve was a constant comic, an avid golfer, and a clever craftsman, who loved to lend his savvy skills to his family and friends in his spare time. An excellent home cook and consummate family man, Steve was the guiding light in his family. He loved to relax with his loyal companion, Audie Murphy, and his family will fondly look back on the memories made in Hawaii, Mexico, Florida, and more. A brother-in-law, uncle, and friend to many, his presence in Flossmoor will be deeply missed. He will be forever known by his many nicknames, including Esteban, GoGo, Kong, Grandpy, but most of all, Dad. Due to current circumstances, a memorial in celebration of his life will be scheduled at a later date. Memorials in Steven's name to his favorite charity Brain Up at http://give.classy.org/stevenjenner would be appreciated by the Jenner family. For further service information contact Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, Chicago Heights at 708-481-9230 or panozzobros.com.
Published in SouthtownStar on May 31, 2020.