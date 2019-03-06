|
|
Steven Zaper Sr. age 97, WWII Veteran, formerly of Blue Island, late of Midlothian. Beloved father of Steven Jr., Richard (Bernice), Victoria, Kathleen, Michael, Anthony, the late Charles and Scott; cherished grandfather of Shelly Walton, Richard, Paul, Zachary, Gloria, Angelica and Jeramiah Zaper; great-grandfather of Megan, Colin Troka, Grace and Lily Walton, Emily, Charles John, Michael, and Madison Zaper. Retired employee of Standard Stamping and Perforating, and Accurate Perforating and Metal Fabricating. Visitation Friday, March 8th, 9:00-10:30 AM. Funeral 10:30 AM from Adduci-Zimny Funeral Home, 14522 S Western Avenue to St. Stanislaus Church, 14414 S McKinley Avenue, Posen. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip, IL. Information: (708) 385-0634 or AdduciZimny.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 6, 2019