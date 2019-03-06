Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adduci-Zimny Funeral Home
14522 S Western Ave
Posen, IL 60469
(708) 385-0634
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Zaper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven Zaper Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Steven Zaper Sr. Obituary
Steven Zaper Sr. age 97, WWII Veteran, formerly of Blue Island, late of Midlothian. Beloved father of Steven Jr., Richard (Bernice), Victoria, Kathleen, Michael, Anthony, the late Charles and Scott; cherished grandfather of Shelly Walton, Richard, Paul, Zachary, Gloria, Angelica and Jeramiah Zaper; great-grandfather of Megan, Colin Troka, Grace and Lily Walton, Emily, Charles John, Michael, and Madison Zaper. Retired employee of Standard Stamping and Perforating, and Accurate Perforating and Metal Fabricating. Visitation Friday, March 8th, 9:00-10:30 AM. Funeral 10:30 AM from Adduci-Zimny Funeral Home, 14522 S Western Avenue to St. Stanislaus Church, 14414 S McKinley Avenue, Posen. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip, IL. Information: (708) 385-0634 or AdduciZimny.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now