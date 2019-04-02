Home

POWERED BY

Services
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
708-481-9230
Resources
More Obituaries for Stevens Mary
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stevens Mary

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Stevens Mary Obituary
Mary Stevens nee Cetrone age 98. Lifelong Chicago Heights resident. Retired Lab Tech at Stauffer Chemical with over 30 years of service. Mother of Bruce (Janet) Stevens. Grandmother of Taylor and Hilary Stevens. Daughter of the late Angelica nee D'Orozio and Michael Cetrone. Sister of the late Ada Cetrone, Velia and Dena Lelli, Corrie DeTella, Gilda Frederick, Peter and Gene Cetrone. Aunt and dear friend of many. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W. 14th St. (U.S. Rt. 30, 3 blks E. of Western Ave.), Chicago Heights on Friday morning April 5th from 9:00 AM until time of service at 12:00 Noon. Burial Evergreen Hills Cemetery, Steger. 708-481-9230 or panozzobros.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
Download Now