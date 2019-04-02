|
Mary Stevens nee Cetrone age 98. Lifelong Chicago Heights resident. Retired Lab Tech at Stauffer Chemical with over 30 years of service. Mother of Bruce (Janet) Stevens. Grandmother of Taylor and Hilary Stevens. Daughter of the late Angelica nee D'Orozio and Michael Cetrone. Sister of the late Ada Cetrone, Velia and Dena Lelli, Corrie DeTella, Gilda Frederick, Peter and Gene Cetrone. Aunt and dear friend of many. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W. 14th St. (U.S. Rt. 30, 3 blks E. of Western Ave.), Chicago Heights on Friday morning April 5th from 9:00 AM until time of service at 12:00 Noon. Burial Evergreen Hills Cemetery, Steger. 708-481-9230 or panozzobros.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Apr. 2, 2019