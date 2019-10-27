Home

POWERED BY

Services
Opyt Funeral Home
13350 S. Baltimore Ave.
Chicago, IL 60633
773-646-1133
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Opyt Funeral Home
13350 S. Baltimore Ave.
Chicago, IL 60633
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Opyt Funeral Home
13350 S. Baltimore Ave.
Chicago, IL 60633
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sue Archer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sue (Harris) Archer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sue (Harris) Archer Obituary
Sue Archer, age 73, late of Highland, IN, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Fredrick Archer. Loving mother of David McLees, Robert (Lorraine) McLees and Donna McLees. Cherished grandmother of Eagan McLees, William McLees, Jaimie Shepardson, Constance (Casey) Charles and Allen (Sam) Winchester. Caring sister of Peggy (Dale) Martinson, Nora (Paul) Woloszyn and the late Billy (Eva) Harris. Kind aunt of many nieces and nephews. Dear friend to many. Preceded in death by parents: William and Jane Harris.

Chapel Service 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Opyt Funeral Home, 13350 S. Baltimore Ave., Chicago, IL 60633. Interment Cedar Park Cemetery, Calumet Park, IL. Visitation 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 29, 2019.

(773) 646-1133 or www.opytfh.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sue's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now