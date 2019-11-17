|
Susan C. Genovese nee Gunterberg. Age 69. Longtime Chicago Heights resident formerly of Chicago's East Side Neighborhood. Graduate of Washington High School Class of 1968 and Chicago State University. Wife for 49 years of Kenneth Genovese. Mother of Jason (Christine) Genovese, Angela (Wilhelm) Winkler, and Courtney (Scott) Clasen. Grandmother of Sophia and Elaina Genovese, Declan Winkler, Nico, Jordan, Beckett and Tanner Clasen. Great grandmother of Argyle, Dacen and Judah Clasen. Daughter of the late Barbara nee Leins and Raymond Gunterberg. Sister of Charlene (late Robert) Seetan and Kathleen (Roger) Rusin. Aunt and friend of many. Interment private. Info Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, Chicago Heights 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Nov. 17, 2019