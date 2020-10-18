Susan M. Ritter of Orland Park, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020. She was born on September 13, 1948 to William Ritter and Glenna Moore Ritter in Harvey.
Susan was an educator who spent most of her career with CSD 230. In her spare time, she enjoyed traveling throughout the United States with a special love for the mountains. Preceded in death by her parents, Susan is survived by a brother, David (Lynda) Ritter, a niece Maureen Ritter, a nephew Scott (Kristin) Ritter. She is also survived by a Great niece, Evelyn Ritter and an aunt Carolyn Bachman. The family would like to give a special thanks to Margie, Linda, and Theresa who have been of tremendous help to Susan over the past years.
Donations to the National Kidney Foundation
or the charity of your choice
may be made in Susan's honor. Services will be held at a later date.