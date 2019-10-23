Home

POWERED BY

Services
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
708-481-9230
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
View Map
Service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan DeLeon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan P. DeLeon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan P. DeLeon Obituary
Susan P. DeLeon nee Oprea. Age 62. Longtime Matteson resident. Retired after 36 years of service at the Elisabeth Ludeman Center. Wife of the late Jose "Joe" DeLeon. Mother of the late Nicole DeLeon. Step-mother of Petra DeLeon, Maria "Mary" DeLeon, Jose (Amy) DeLeon Jr and Stephanie Wilson. Daughter of the late Patricia nee Wilkins and John Oprea Jr. Sister of Michael (Ruth) and Paul (Julie) Oprea. Aunt of Christina (Paul) Anderson, John Michael Jr and Cody Oprea and many DeLeon family nieces and nephews. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Sunday October 27th from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Services at funeral home Monday October 28th 10:00 am. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Steger. Info 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
Download Now