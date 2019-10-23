|
Susan P. DeLeon nee Oprea. Age 62. Longtime Matteson resident. Retired after 36 years of service at the Elisabeth Ludeman Center. Wife of the late Jose "Joe" DeLeon. Mother of the late Nicole DeLeon. Step-mother of Petra DeLeon, Maria "Mary" DeLeon, Jose (Amy) DeLeon Jr and Stephanie Wilson. Daughter of the late Patricia nee Wilkins and John Oprea Jr. Sister of Michael (Ruth) and Paul (Julie) Oprea. Aunt of Christina (Paul) Anderson, John Michael Jr and Cody Oprea and many DeLeon family nieces and nephews. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Sunday October 27th from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Services at funeral home Monday October 28th 10:00 am. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Steger. Info 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Oct. 23, 2019