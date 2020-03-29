Home

POWERED BY

Services
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
708-481-9230
Resources
More Obituaries for Sven Retired
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sven Rune Johnson CPD Retired

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sven Rune Johnson CPD Retired Obituary
Sven Rune Johnson, C.P.D., age 98. Longtime Homewood resident, formerly of Mt. Greenwood and Roseland. Fenger High School graduate and attended Boston University on a football scholarship. U.S. Coast Guard Veteran/WWII. Retired Chicago Police Officer with over 25 years of service, and Director of Security for Roseland Community Hospital. Devoted member of Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church in Homewood. Husband for 63 years of the late Katherine B. "Kay" nee Bailey. Father of Rune (Jackie) Johnson, Nancy (Thomas) Yoder and Robert (Kay) Johnson. Grandfather of Lauren (Andrew) Kunkle, Maggie (Brian) Nolte, Matt Johnson, Gina (Zach) Henrich, Sarah (Max) Milversted, Eric (Leslie), Kyle (Katie), Elle and Karin Johnson. Great grandfather of Theo, Clair, Carter, Leo, Luke, Sam, Charlie, Kyle and Ellison. Brother of Margaret (Pete) Appel. Uncle and friend to many. Services were private. For further information contact Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, Chicago Heights at 708-481-9230 or panozzobros.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -