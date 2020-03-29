|
Sven Rune Johnson, C.P.D., age 98. Longtime Homewood resident, formerly of Mt. Greenwood and Roseland. Fenger High School graduate and attended Boston University on a football scholarship. U.S. Coast Guard Veteran/WWII. Retired Chicago Police Officer with over 25 years of service, and Director of Security for Roseland Community Hospital. Devoted member of Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church in Homewood. Husband for 63 years of the late Katherine B. "Kay" nee Bailey. Father of Rune (Jackie) Johnson, Nancy (Thomas) Yoder and Robert (Kay) Johnson. Grandfather of Lauren (Andrew) Kunkle, Maggie (Brian) Nolte, Matt Johnson, Gina (Zach) Henrich, Sarah (Max) Milversted, Eric (Leslie), Kyle (Katie), Elle and Karin Johnson. Great grandfather of Theo, Clair, Carter, Leo, Luke, Sam, Charlie, Kyle and Ellison. Brother of Margaret (Pete) Appel. Uncle and friend to many. Services were private. For further information contact Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, Chicago Heights at 708-481-9230 or panozzobros.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 29, 2020