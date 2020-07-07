1/
Sylvia A. Kluth
( Harmon), Age 94, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice House. She is survived by her loving family; Marilyn A. (late John E.) Kooyenga of Mokena, Richard A. Kluth of Pittsfield, MA, Ellen M. (Bruce) Renken of Mokena, Eileen Joy (Robert) VanHuis of Mokena and Marty Kluth of Wilmington; grandchildren John J. (Darla) Kooyenga, Brian (Charmaine) Renken, Heather Renken, Luke VanHuis and Rachael VanHuis, great grandchildren Tony (Megan) Wisniewski, Drewes and Brandon Kooyenga, Michael, Samantha, Jack, Doll and Mitchell Giffin and Zoe Renken, great great grandchild Macy E. Wisniewski. Brothers; Laverne Harmon, Ervin (Dortha) Harmon and Gene (Beverly) Harmon. She was preceded in death by her husband LeRoy Kluth; her parents Fred and Fannie (Hull) Harmon; siblings, Bernard, Dorothy Tyler, Eldon (Nancy), and Marie; granddaughter Sheila M. Kooyenga. Sylvia was a former member of Parkview Baptist Church in Mokena. A memorial visitation will be held at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 65 Old Frankfort Way, Frankfort IL 60423 on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM with a memorial service in the funeral home chapel at 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to the Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated. For information www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-806-2225


Published in SouthtownStar on Jul. 7, 2020.
