Sylvia Arbor Pickett (91) of Harvey, IL, received her heavenly wings on Thursday, October 22 at Ingalls Hospice in Harvey, IL. She was the youngest of 12 children born to Sylvester and united in holy Matrimony to Mr. James Pickett for 46 years. Sylvia was a member of Shaffer Chapel AME and retired employee of Gino's Steak House.
She is preceded in death by parents; husband; 6 sisters and 4 brothers. She is survived by loving sister Thelma Arbor of Magnolia, Ar; 2 devoted nieces/caregivers Charlotte Dorsey of Gary, IN; Charmaine (Keith) Allen of Elk Grove, California; friend/caregiver Bobbie Sanderfer of Phoenix, IL; a host of nieces, nephews and other family members.
All services held at Midwest Funeral Home located at 26 W 154th in Harvey, Illinois:
Public viewing on Thursday October 29 from 3-6p.m. Funeral services on Friday October 30. Wake at 10:00 with Funeral (Live Streamed) beginning at 10:30a.m. https://youtu.be/iH5swfkZkco
Interment Oak Hill Cemetery - 4450 Harrison St. Gary, Indiana.